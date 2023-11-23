Hershey Trust Co. Acquires New Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. ZoomInfo Technologies makes up 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,458,000 after purchasing an additional 588,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,597,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %

ZI stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.28. 6,284,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,734,095. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.76 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.