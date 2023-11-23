Hershey Trust Co. Grows Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Hershey Trust Co. grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for about 0.1% of Hershey Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $12,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Airbnb by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,974,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,219,309. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.55 and a 200 day moving average of $128.19. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,710,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 519,448 shares of company stock valued at $71,488,943. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ABNB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.