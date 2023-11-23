Hershey Trust Co. Makes New $62,000 Investment in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Repare Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 225,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,288. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.09.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 783,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,821,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,662,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,784,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 783,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $2,821,352.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,662,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,784,647.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 931,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,657,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,155,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,778,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

RPTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

