Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $35,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.31. 1,881,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.36 and its 200-day moving average is $192.57.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

