HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of HP by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,549,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476,783 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HP by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,713,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 117.28% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $41,040,895.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,922,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,698,304.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

