Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) & The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Head to Head Review

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Ideanomics has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ideanomics and The Shyft Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 0 0 N/A The Shyft Group 0 3 0 1 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Shyft Group has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 92.14%. Given The Shyft Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Shyft Group is more favorable than Ideanomics.

0.8% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of The Shyft Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ideanomics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of The Shyft Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and The Shyft Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -931.66% -194.33% -69.61% The Shyft Group 2.96% 12.84% 6.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ideanomics and The Shyft Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $100.94 million 0.22 -$260.69 million ($61.35) -0.03 The Shyft Group $1.03 billion 0.37 $36.56 million $0.81 13.81

The Shyft Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Shyft Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Ideanomics on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators. This business unit provides solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for the fleet operators of commercial EVs; and zero emission mobility solutions, such as the provision of commercial electric vans, trucks, buses, electric tractors, and two-wheeled transportation, supporting by the provision of energy services and infrastructure for the EV market comprising charging systems, energy storage, and energy generation, including hydrogen and solar, and associated data and management applications. It also offers high-power inductive charging solutions for medium and heavy-duty EVs; manufactures and distributes electric powered tractors; manufactures and sells electric and hybrid electric propulsion kits, as well as electric motorcycles; sells EV bikes, scooters, and batteries under the Treeletrik brand; and designs, manufactures, and markets electric commercial vehicles, as well as performs retrofits to convert diesel powered specialty vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital business unit provides financing services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. This business unit offers solutions for the real estate transactions, including title and escrow, residential and commercial title insurance, and closing and settlement services, as well as specialized offerings for the mortgage industry; and acts as the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority-registered broker dealer that operates a platform focused on private equity and debt. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc. manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles, including walk-in vans, cutaway vans, and truck bodies under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Trademaster, and Utilivan brands; and vocation-specific equipment upfit services under the Utilimaster Upfit Services and Strobes-R-Us brands. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, cargo vans, and light duty pick-up trucks; and provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services, as well as parts and accessories. The Specialty Vehicles segment engineers and manufactures luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; and manufactures and assembles truck bodies under the Royal Truck Body and DuraMag brands. It also provides final assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis under the Builtmore Contract Manufacturing brand; and designs and installs custom lighting and upfit solutions for a range of specialty industries. In addition, this segment provides truck accessories under the Magnum brand; and a range of parts and accessories, and maintenance and repair services for its motorhome and specialty chassis. The Shyft Group, Inc. sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individuals, municipalities, and other government entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

