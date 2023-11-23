IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,012,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.42% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $1,008,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Element Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,663 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,398,000 after purchasing an additional 143,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 172,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,700,000 after purchasing an additional 26,530 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $478.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $435.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

