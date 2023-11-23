Inceptionr LLC Acquires 154 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Inceptionr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up about 0.6% of Inceptionr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,040,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,376,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,117 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,752,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CDW by 789.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 861,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,907,000 after purchasing an additional 764,639 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.02. The company had a trading volume of 654,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,883. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.29. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $219.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

