Inceptionr LLC Acquires 4,347 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,170 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,276,919 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,281,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275,795 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $137,094,000 after purchasing an additional 112,854 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,920,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 746.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,693 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of PFGC stock traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $63.24. The company had a trading volume of 607,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.99. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $64.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Performance Food Group news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Performance Food Group news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $111,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,955 shares of company stock valued at $413,336. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.