Inceptionr LLC Acquires 8,570 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Inceptionr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Cognex makes up 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,207,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,631,000 after buying an additional 87,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,855,000 after purchasing an additional 180,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cognex by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,423,000 after purchasing an additional 151,776 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,434,000 after purchasing an additional 526,196 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cognex stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.82. 1,143,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,515. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

