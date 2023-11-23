Inceptionr LLC Buys 54 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Inceptionr LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.6% of Inceptionr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $450.40. The company had a trading volume of 833,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,588. The company has a market capitalization of $111.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $434.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.78. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

