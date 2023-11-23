Inceptionr LLC Buys New Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Linde accounts for about 0.6% of Inceptionr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $411.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $302.17 and a twelve month high of $414.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $383.08 and its 200-day moving average is $377.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

