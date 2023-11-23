Inceptionr LLC Buys Shares of 5,191 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,191 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,045,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $155.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.77 and its 200-day moving average is $139.52.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

