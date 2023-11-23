Inceptionr LLC Cuts Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Inceptionr LLC decreased its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,601 shares during the period. Houlihan Lokey comprises 0.6% of Inceptionr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,507,000 after buying an additional 5,152,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,169,000 after buying an additional 522,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $49,679,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $43,734,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,023,000 after purchasing an additional 437,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLI. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI stock traded up $2.63 on Thursday, reaching $105.59. 248,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,532. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.95. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.92 and a 1 year high of $110.94.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $466.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 56.56%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

