Inceptionr LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Inceptionr LLC decreased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,846 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 97.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 515,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of SRC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.57. 968,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $188.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SRC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

