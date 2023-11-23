Inceptionr LLC Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Inceptionr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 1.4 %

Adobe stock traded up $8.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $619.72. 2,064,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,490. The company’s 50-day moving average is $548.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $624.38. The firm has a market cap of $282.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

