Inceptionr LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Inceptionr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. Science Applications International makes up about 0.6% of Inceptionr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.30. 221,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,884. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $778,169 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

