Inceptionr LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Inceptionr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 0.6% of Inceptionr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.63.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $7.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $991.46. 254,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,253. The company has a fifty day moving average of $934.63 and a 200 day moving average of $935.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,279.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,422 shares of company stock worth $18,917,172. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

