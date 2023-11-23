Inceptionr LLC Has $765,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Inceptionr LLC reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,952,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $20,422,440,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.06.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.91. 2,913,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The company has a market cap of $172.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,453 shares of company stock valued at $24,125,356 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

