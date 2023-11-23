Inceptionr LLC Has $914,000 Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Inceptionr LLC lowered its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 203.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 225,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.31.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE UHS traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.38. The company had a trading volume of 276,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.51. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.69 and a fifty-two week high of $158.57.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.39%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

