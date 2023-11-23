Inceptionr LLC Has $914,000 Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Inceptionr LLC lowered its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $2.34 on Thursday, reaching $138.38. 276,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,887. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.85 and a 200-day moving average of $135.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.69 and a twelve month high of $158.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.31.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

