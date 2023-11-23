Inceptionr LLC Has $963,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Inceptionr LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.73 on Thursday, reaching $619.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,064,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,490. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $624.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $548.53 and its 200-day moving average is $505.12. The stock has a market cap of $282.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.22.

View Our Latest Report on Adobe

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.