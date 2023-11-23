Inceptionr LLC Has $968,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Inceptionr LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 195,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 489.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,159,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,492,485,000 after buying an additional 133,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,140,439,000 after buying an additional 255,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 9,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $727.14. 498,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $653.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $677.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $781.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

