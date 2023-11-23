Inceptionr LLC Has $971,000 Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 233.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage accounts for about 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.82. 756,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,011. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.14. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.