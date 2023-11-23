Inceptionr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Inceptionr LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Inceptionr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,152,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,359,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,565,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,687,000 after purchasing an additional 82,360 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,825,000 after purchasing an additional 760,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 562.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 978,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 830,522 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.1 %

EME stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.26. 154,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.89 and a 12-month high of $227.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.