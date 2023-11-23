Inceptionr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Inceptionr LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 115.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.82. 5,558,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.