Inceptionr LLC Increases Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Inceptionr LLC boosted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 509.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,746 shares during the period. Genpact comprises approximately 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of G. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 2.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Genpact by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust increased its stake in Genpact by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $33.46. 4,717,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,412. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on G shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

