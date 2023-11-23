Inceptionr LLC Invests $708,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 143,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 91,542 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 350,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 23.6% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 79,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,198,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 34.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on USB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE USB traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.83. 6,742,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,174,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.24. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

