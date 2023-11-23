Inceptionr LLC Invests $788,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after acquiring an additional 303,575 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.56.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,232,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,633. The company has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.