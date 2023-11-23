Inceptionr LLC Invests $825,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,431,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,956,000 after purchasing an additional 533,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,069,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,684,000 after acquiring an additional 565,439 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,707,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,149,000 after acquiring an additional 36,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 330,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 23,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CCL stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.47. 26,078,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,398,682. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.