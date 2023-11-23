Inceptionr LLC Invests $945,000 in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 33.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Valmont Industries by 33.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 95,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE VMI traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $210.25. 131,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,677. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.00.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

