Inceptionr LLC Lowers Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Inceptionr LLC cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,551 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after acquiring an additional 133,685 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 510,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,222 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Altria Group

Altria Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE MO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.19. 8,224,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,206,879. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

