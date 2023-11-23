Inceptionr LLC Lowers Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Inceptionr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.55.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.43. 4,060,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,315. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $72.99. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

