Inceptionr LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. General Mills comprises approximately 0.6% of Inceptionr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $64.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,747,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,429. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

