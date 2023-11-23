Inceptionr LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. PPL accounts for about 0.6% of Inceptionr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at $595,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at $679,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 16.7% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 117.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.24. 4,851,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,514,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 86.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

