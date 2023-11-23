Inceptionr LLC Makes New $793,000 Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $805,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

NYSE DFS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.20. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

