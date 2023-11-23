Inceptionr LLC Makes New $845,000 Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,000,291,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Sempra by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter worth approximately $207,986,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sempra by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after acquiring an additional 982,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Sempra by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,603,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,024,000 after acquiring an additional 836,059 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.12. 2,930,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,481,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $84.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average of $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

