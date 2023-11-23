Inceptionr LLC Makes New $859,000 Investment in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in OneMain by 1.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in OneMain by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter worth about $14,461,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

OneMain Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OMF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.55. 763,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,738. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $48.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.60.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.80%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

