Inceptionr LLC Purchases New Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus began coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 0.5 %

Copart stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.89. 3,143,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,381,886. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average of $46.68. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

