Inceptionr LLC Purchases New Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Amgen accounts for about 0.6% of Inceptionr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amgen by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 48.0% in the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its stake in Amgen by 10.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $264.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,026. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $289.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.15.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

