Inceptionr LLC Purchases New Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,717 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. IDACORP comprises 0.6% of Inceptionr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 5,338.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,029,000 after buying an additional 591,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 544,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,008,000 after purchasing an additional 266,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IDACORP by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after purchasing an additional 221,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth $12,582,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IDACORP

In related news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $143,608.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on IDA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of IDACORP from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

IDACORP Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,838. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.09 and a 200-day moving average of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.10 and a 12-month high of $112.96.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 61.94%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

