Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 3,459 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.44 on Thursday, reaching $221.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,727,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,510. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. TheStreet lowered Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

