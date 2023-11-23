Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 4,382 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. Hershey makes up approximately 0.6% of Inceptionr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $38,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.05.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.61. 1,302,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,028. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.52 and its 200 day moving average is $225.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $183.74 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,182 shares of company stock worth $631,735 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

