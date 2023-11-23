Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 5,212 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $38,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBHT. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.14. 380,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,900. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.66 and a 1 year high of $209.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

