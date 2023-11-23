Inceptionr LLC Raises Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Agree Realty makes up about 0.6% of Inceptionr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 15.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,724,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,018.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.48 per share, with a total value of $1,724,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 360,056 shares in the company, valued at $20,696,018.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Erlich acquired 1,800 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,815. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 65,800 shares of company stock worth $3,714,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Stock Performance

NYSE ADC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.47. 757,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,098. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $75.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.10%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.