Inceptionr LLC Sells 11,588 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Inceptionr LLC reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,848 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 11,588 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,227,601 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $129,201,000 after acquiring an additional 72,896 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,666 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,700,000. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,251,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,286,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,470. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.27 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average is $53.48.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

