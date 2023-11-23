Inceptionr LLC Sells 1,848 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Inceptionr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 0.6% of Inceptionr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.80.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

