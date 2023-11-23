Inceptionr LLC Sells 4,940 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Inceptionr LLC cut its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials comprises about 0.6% of Inceptionr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VMC stock traded up $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $211.90. 511,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,608. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,727.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,087 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.21.

View Our Latest Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.