Inceptionr LLC Sells 9,135 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Inceptionr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,135 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.88. 1,374,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,176. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.95. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $106.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 327.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

