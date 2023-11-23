Inceptionr LLC Takes $847,000 Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNW. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 28.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 11.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Insider Activity at Light & Wonder

In related news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $160,742.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,789 shares in the company, valued at $828,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Light & Wonder news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $50,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $101,127.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $160,742.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Light & Wonder Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LNW traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.39. 496,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,081. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.19. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.92 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.48%. Research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNW

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.